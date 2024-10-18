Gayton McKenzie Commits to Resolving SABC and eMedia Dispute

Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has pledged to resolve the ongoing dispute between eMedia and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), ensuring that free-to-air broadcasts of Springbok matches on SABC resume soon. This commitment comes after a once-off deal piloted by the Ministry to celebrate 30 years of democracy, which saw the Springbok Test against the All Blacks broadcast live on SABC.

During this event, the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture (DSAC) partnered with SA Rugby to highlight local performers, showcasing their talent before the match and at half-time. The collaboration with SuperSport and other key stakeholders has also strengthened through these initiatives, expanding access to various sports programs.

Major Sports Initiatives Announced

McKenzie announced an exciting partnership with SuperSport, Athletics South Africa, South African Schools Athletics, and the Department of Basic Education to launch a nationwide Track+Field Schools Athletics Series starting in January 2025. This competition will involve high schools across the country, aiming to crown South Africa’s top athletics high school.

The Ministry also highlighted its continued support for the successful DStv Schools Netball Challenge, now in its fourth year, which targets Under-19 netball teams, aiming to nurture the next generation of netball stars and increase inter-school competitions.

Further cementing youth engagement, McKenzie confirmed that SABC and SuperSport Schools have partnered to stream school sports on SABC Plus, complementing SuperSport Schools' current offerings. This collaboration will provide a wider platform for youth sports, focusing on football, netball, rugby, athletics, hockey, and basketball.

Support for Community Sports and Artistic Expression

In collaboration with MultiChoice, the Ministry is working to build maintenance-free multipurpose sports facilities at selected schools as part of the Let’s Play Centres of Excellence program. Teachers at these schools will also receive training to lead sports programs, fostering grassroots development.

The Ministry has also been deeply involved in the arts, participating in the DStv Delicious Festival to commemorate 30 years of democracy, with a Tribute Show celebrating legendary South African musicians like Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makeba, and Brenda Fassie.

Upcoming Cultural and Heritage Projects

Minister McKenzie outlined several cultural and heritage initiatives, including:

Support for the South African Hip Hop Museum, honouring the evolution of the genre.

A new museum dedicated to Nelson Mandela, showcasing previously unseen memorabilia from his life.

The establishment of a Heroes Acre.The digitisation of millions of archived physical records.

A new music policy and a national strategy for crafts.

The modernisation of over 30 museums, including those under Ditsong and Iziko State-owned entities.

A fusion of technology and libraries to enhance public access.Increased support for sport in prisons.

Major Upcoming Events and International Recognition

A major highlight of future plans is the launch of Afrika Roar, a mega music festival on the scale of international festivals such as Coachella and Glastonbury, set to celebrate African talent and culture on a global stage.

Additionally, South Africa will be the Guest of Honour at the 2025 International Book Fair of Havana, marking the country's growing influence in global cultural exchanges.

Ministry’s First 100 Days

Reflecting on the Ministry’s first 100 days in office, McKenzie and Deputy Minister Peace Mabe shared their vision for continued transformation across sport, arts, and culture. From increased partnerships to expanding access to both youth and community sports, the Ministry is set to play a pivotal role in shaping South Africa’s cultural and sporting landscape for the future.