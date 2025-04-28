In a significant geopolitical development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the involvement of North Korean soldiers in expelling Ukrainian forces from Russia's Kursk region. A statement from the Kremlin on Monday highlighted the solidarity and comradeship shown by North Korean forces.

This confirmation marked the first time North Korea officially acknowledged sending troops to aid Russia in the ongoing war in Ukraine. Acting on direct orders from Kim Jong Un, these soldiers reportedly contributed to regaining control over Russian territories that had been temporarily occupied by Ukrainian forces.

The Kremlin's acknowledgment not only underscores the collaboration between the two nations but also signals North Korea's active military role in global conflicts, a move motivated by shared principles of justice and solidarity, as stated by President Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)