Left Menu

North Korean Troops' Role in Kursk: Putin's Acknowledgment

Vladimir Putin has thanked Kim Jong Un for the contribution of North Korean troops in removing Ukrainian forces from Kursk, Russia. The first acknowledgment of North Korean involvement in the Ukraine conflict was made on Monday, illustrating the role they played under their leader's orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:49 IST
North Korean Troops' Role in Kursk: Putin's Acknowledgment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant geopolitical development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the involvement of North Korean soldiers in expelling Ukrainian forces from Russia's Kursk region. A statement from the Kremlin on Monday highlighted the solidarity and comradeship shown by North Korean forces.

This confirmation marked the first time North Korea officially acknowledged sending troops to aid Russia in the ongoing war in Ukraine. Acting on direct orders from Kim Jong Un, these soldiers reportedly contributed to regaining control over Russian territories that had been temporarily occupied by Ukrainian forces.

The Kremlin's acknowledgment not only underscores the collaboration between the two nations but also signals North Korea's active military role in global conflicts, a move motivated by shared principles of justice and solidarity, as stated by President Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025