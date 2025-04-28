Left Menu

French Justice Strikes: Arrests Made in Shocking Prison Attacks

Suspects have been arrested in connection with a series of violent attacks on French prisons, involving gunfire and arson at six facilities. Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin commended law enforcement for their swift action. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau suggested drug traffickers might be responsible for the incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

French authorities have made key arrests following brutal attacks on prisons earlier this month, which saw a flurry of violence targeting six facilities across the nation.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin announced the arrests on Monday, lauding the efforts of magistrates and law enforcement who executed the operations at dawn. Details regarding the number of individuals apprehended remain undisclosed.

Forensic investigations indicate that an assault rifle was discharged at Toulon prison, while vehicles were ignited outside Villepinte, Nanterre, Aix-Luynes, and Valence jails. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau pointed to drug traffickers as the probable culprits behind these calculated attacks, highlighting a troubling intersection between organized crime and prison violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

