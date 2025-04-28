French Justice Strikes: Arrests Made in Shocking Prison Attacks

French authorities have made key arrests following brutal attacks on prisons earlier this month, which saw a flurry of violence targeting six facilities across the nation.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin announced the arrests on Monday, lauding the efforts of magistrates and law enforcement who executed the operations at dawn. Details regarding the number of individuals apprehended remain undisclosed.

Forensic investigations indicate that an assault rifle was discharged at Toulon prison, while vehicles were ignited outside Villepinte, Nanterre, Aix-Luynes, and Valence jails. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau pointed to drug traffickers as the probable culprits behind these calculated attacks, highlighting a troubling intersection between organized crime and prison violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)