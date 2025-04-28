Heist Hotel Horror: Woman Tied and Robbed in Singapore
Two Indian nationals in Singapore were charged for allegedly robbing a woman in a hotel room. The accused are reported to have tied the victim using clothing, assaulted her, and fled with her valuables. The suspects were quickly apprehended by police, and all stolen items were recovered.
- Singapore
In a disturbing incident in Singapore, two Indian nationals faced charges after being implicated in a hotel room robbery. They allegedly tied a woman's limbs with clothing and fled after stealing her possessions.
Arokkiyasami Daison, 22, and Rajendran Mayilarasan, 28, were arrested within hours after the robbery took place at Amrise Hotel Kitchener, thanks to police and CCTV footage.
All stolen items, including the woman's passport and bank cards, were recovered. If convicted, the accused face up to 20 years imprisonment and caning.
