Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: President Murmu's Historic Visit to Malawi

President Droupadi Murmu visited Malawi and engaged in discussions with President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera to enhance bilateral cooperation across sectors including agriculture, mining, tourism, and energy. She witnessed agreements in arts and culture, sports, and pharmaceuticals, and announced humanitarian aid and support for an Artificial Limb Fitment Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lilongwe | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:38 IST
Strengthening Ties: President Murmu's Historic Visit to Malawi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Malawi

President Droupadi Murmu's historic visit to Malawi marked a new phase in India-Malawi relations. During a productive meeting with President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, the two leaders explored opportunities to expand collaboration in agriculture, mining, tourism, and energy sectors.

Key agreements were signed in the fields of arts and culture, sports, and pharmaceuticals. Murmu's visit also included the symbolic handing over of 1000 metric tons of rice and a cancer treatment machine as part of India's support to Malawi.

Additionally, India will aid in establishing a permanent Artificial Limb Fitment Centre in Malawi. The visit underscored the deepening friendship and cooperation between the two nations, further solidified by Murmu's engagements with the Indian community and local leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024