Strengthening Ties: President Murmu's Historic Visit to Malawi

President Droupadi Murmu's historic visit to Malawi marked a new phase in India-Malawi relations. During a productive meeting with President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, the two leaders explored opportunities to expand collaboration in agriculture, mining, tourism, and energy sectors.

Key agreements were signed in the fields of arts and culture, sports, and pharmaceuticals. Murmu's visit also included the symbolic handing over of 1000 metric tons of rice and a cancer treatment machine as part of India's support to Malawi.

Additionally, India will aid in establishing a permanent Artificial Limb Fitment Centre in Malawi. The visit underscored the deepening friendship and cooperation between the two nations, further solidified by Murmu's engagements with the Indian community and local leadership.

