Haryana's Wealthy Cabinet: All Ministers Are Crorepatis

All 14 of the newly appointed Haryana ministers are 'crorepatis,' with an average asset holding of Rs 30.82 crore, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The report also notes that none of these ministers have declared any criminal cases against themselves.

The analysis, which includes an affidavit review of each minister, reveals that Shruti Choudhry has the highest declared assets at Rs 134.56 crore, while Shyam Singh Rana has the lowest with Rs 1.16 crore. Additionally, 10 ministers have declared liabilities, with Shruti Choudhry again topping the list at Rs 13.37 crore.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who declared assets over Rs 5 crore, took his oath for a second term amid a grand ceremony attended by national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The cabinet also highlights diversity among its members in terms of their educational and age profiles.

