Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Friday that despite pressure from Ukraine's allies to lower the military draft age, he does not see the need for such a change. Currently, Ukraine's military mobilization is limited to men aged 25 to 60 for its ongoing battle against Russian forces.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Friday that despite international pressure, there is no justification to lower the military draft age in Ukraine.
Currently, the nation's laws stipulate that only men between 25 and 60 years old can be called to serve in the military.
This discussion arises amid the backdrop of Ukraine's efforts to fend off a full-scale invasion by Russian forces.
