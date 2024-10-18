Left Menu

Zelenskyy Stands Firm on Ukraine's Military Draft Age

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Friday that despite pressure from Ukraine's allies to lower the military draft age, he does not see the need for such a change. Currently, Ukraine's military mobilization is limited to men aged 25 to 60 for its ongoing battle against Russian forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:51 IST
Zelenskyy Stands Firm on Ukraine's Military Draft Age
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Friday that despite international pressure, there is no justification to lower the military draft age in Ukraine.

Currently, the nation's laws stipulate that only men between 25 and 60 years old can be called to serve in the military.

This discussion arises amid the backdrop of Ukraine's efforts to fend off a full-scale invasion by Russian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024