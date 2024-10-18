Left Menu

Meloni Battles Court Over Migrant Detention

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni plans to counter a court ruling that rejected the detention of migrants in Albania, aiming to divert asylum-seekers abroad. A Rome court ruled the migrants should be brought to Italy, challenging Meloni's strategy. The cabinet will meet to resolve this issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 18-10-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 21:49 IST
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced the convening of a cabinet meeting on Monday following a court decision that rejected her government's plan to detain migrants in Albania. A Rome court ruled on Friday that four migrants, currently in a reception facility in Albania, have the right to be transferred to Italy.

This judgement poses a significant challenge to Meloni's strategy aimed at diverting asylum-seekers away from Italy and into Albania. Meloni, during a press briefing in Beirut after talks with Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati, labeled the court's ruling as 'prejudiced' and outlined her intention to approve new rules to overcome this legal hurdle.

The move underlines the tense political and legal dynamics surrounding migration policy in Italy, as Meloni strives to assert control over immigration issues, a central theme of her administration's agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

