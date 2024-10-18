Left Menu

France Rejects Italy's Asylum Deal with Albania

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier announced that France would not be adopting a similar asylum-seeker deal to Italy's with Albania. As the European Union faces challenges with illegal immigration, Barnier emphasized a commitment to cooperation with Italy, despite legal and institutional differences between the countries.

Updated: 18-10-2024 21:53 IST

In light of the ongoing challenges posed by illegal immigration, French Prime Minister Michel Barnier stated on Friday that France would not follow Italy's path in forming a deal to redirect asylum-seekers to Albania for processing. Such a strategy, he noted, would not be feasible in France.

During a summit, European Union leaders committed to using the full extent of their influence, including trade and visa policies, to expedite the return of migrants entering illegally. The Italian government's scheme came under scrutiny after a Rome court ruled in favor of returning 16 migrants, initially sent to Albania by Italy.

Despite the legal complexities, Barnier and Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani met to enhance cooperation, promising a joint police effort to tackle migrant smuggling. Both nations agree on the necessity to work together and are pushing the EU for a firmer approach to immigration challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

