Dr. Jitendra Singh Highlights Kashmiri Support for Article 370 Abrogation at 'Rashtra Sarvopari Summit'

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has stated that, privately, the people of Kashmir valley support the abrogation of Article 370, despite some not expressing it openly. He emphasized that many Kashmiris realize the provision deprived them of the benefits available to the rest of India, serving the interests of only a few elites.

Speaking at the "Rashtra Sarvopari Summit" organized by Republic TV, Dr. Singh stressed that the decision to abrogate Article 370 has been met with wide approval across Jammu & Kashmir, indicating a significant shift in public sentiment. He also noted that the people of the region do not favour the reinstatement of Article 370.

Dr Singh highlighted the peaceful conduct of recent elections in Jammu & Kashmir, pointing out that there were no instances of election boycotts. He credited this to the implementation of the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments, which empowered local bodies and panchayats, something that was not possible under Article 370. He remarked that resources are now reaching the grassroots level, benefiting the local population directly.

He also praised the youth of Jammu & Kashmir for integrating with mainstream India, driven by opportunities stemming from the country’s growing global presence. While Jammu & Kashmir was plagued by terrorism for over two decades, the Minister emphasized that the past decade has seen a dramatic improvement, including a tenfold increase in start-ups and the smooth implementation of welfare schemes that were once stalled.

A standout achievement mentioned was the record-breaking 2.5 crore tourists who visited Jammu & Kashmir this year, which Dr. Singh hailed as a sign of the region’s return to normalcy.

Addressing the topic of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoJK), Dr. Singh reiterated India's stance that PoJK remains an integral part of the country.

Finally, the Minister assured the audience that Jammu & Kashmir’s statehood would be restored at an appropriate time, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Dr. Singh also touched upon India's ambitions in space exploration, noting the country’s goal to send humans into space by 2025 and a manned mission to the Moon by 2040.