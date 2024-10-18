Italy Contests Court Ruling Over Migrant Asylum Scheme

The Italian government, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, faces a critical challenge following a court ruling against their plan to divert asylum-seekers to Albania. This decision, viewed as a setback to Meloni's flagship strategy to curb migrant sea crossings, demands migrants be brought to Italy.

This controversial scheme, lauded by some European nations, involves housing migrants in non-EU facilities, primarily in Albania, for those considered from safe countries. The court ruled that recent European Court of Justice guidelines prevent holding migrants from Egypt and Bangladesh in Albania, declaring their original territories unsafe.

Prime Minister Meloni, labeling the court's decision as prejudiced, insists on redefining which countries are deemed safe. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi is set to appeal, potentially to the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the migrants are expected to be transported back to Italy promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)