Massachusetts Court Rejects Meta's Dismissal Bid in Teen Mental Health Case

In a significant legal defeat for Meta Platforms, a Massachusetts judge has rejected the tech giant's attempt to dismiss a lawsuit accusing it of addicting young users to Instagram and misleading the public about mental health risks. The decision was handed down by Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Peter Krupp.

This legal battle is gaining momentum following similar rulings against Meta in a federal court earlier this week, where Judge Krupp's rejection mirrors actions taken by a California federal judge. More than 30 states have joined forces, filing lawsuits claiming Meta's social media platforms contribute to mental health issues among teenagers.

The Massachusetts lawsuit remains prominent due to claims about Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's alleged interference with efforts to implement safety measures for teen users. Massachusetts was among the few states, including California, to file state-level lawsuits in this landmark case initiated in October 2023.

