Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Canada and India at Loggerheads

Canada's diplomatic tensions with India have reached a boiling point as Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly warns remaining Indian diplomats in Canada. This follows Canada's allegation that Indian diplomats were implicated in the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader.

The Canadian government expressed zero tolerance for diplomats contravening the Vienna Convention or endangering Canadians' lives. India's expulsion of six Canadian diplomats and the recall of its High Commissioner from Canada marked a retaliatory step after Ottawa's accusations linked Indian envoys to the killing probe.

Joly's strong statements compared India's acts to Russia's transnational repression, emphasizing Canada's firm stance. Meanwhile, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police accused Indian officials of colluding with organized crime gangs to target Sikh activists, further straining bilateral relations. India dismissed Canada's claims as unfounded and politically charged.

(With inputs from agencies.)