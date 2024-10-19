The Hidden Threat: Sikhs in Canada Under Siege

Moninder Singh, a key voice for Sikh advocacy in British Columbia, is facing alarming threats against his life. Twice since July 2022, police have warned him of impending assassination risks without disclosing the source. This has forced Singh to live away from his home, affecting his family life.

The tension mirrors the growing hostility between Canada and India, particularly concerning accusations against New Delhi for the alleged involvement in the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. While India's government denies these allegations, the conflict has spotlighted the peril Canadian Sikh activists face.

Recent actions by Canadian authorities, including expelling Indian diplomats, emphasize the country's stance against such threats. Singh's ordeal reflects broader fears within the Sikh community, with advocacy groups reporting increased violence and extortion attempts against Sikh activists.

