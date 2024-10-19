Russia-Ukraine's Historic Prisoner Swap Brokered by UAE

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Russia and Ukraine released 95 prisoners each on Friday, with the United Arab Emirates mediating the agreement, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

The Russian service members returned for medical checks in Belarus, while Ukrainian reports highlighted the return of journalist Maksym Butkevych, a strong advocate for rights, previously convicted by a Russian court.

The UAE, through its ninth mediation in the conflict, underscored its friendly ties with both nations, marking this as the 57th exchange since Russia's 2022 invasion.

