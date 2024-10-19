Russia-Ukraine's Historic Prisoner Swap Brokered by UAE
Russia and Ukraine exchanged 95 prisoners each, facilitated by the UAE. This release included Ukrainian journalist Maksym Butkevych. The exchange reflects UAE's diplomatic role in the ongoing conflict. It's noted as the 57th swap since Russia's full-scale invasion commenced in February 2022.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 03:26 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 03:26 IST
In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Russia and Ukraine released 95 prisoners each on Friday, with the United Arab Emirates mediating the agreement, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.
The Russian service members returned for medical checks in Belarus, while Ukrainian reports highlighted the return of journalist Maksym Butkevych, a strong advocate for rights, previously convicted by a Russian court.
The UAE, through its ninth mediation in the conflict, underscored its friendly ties with both nations, marking this as the 57th exchange since Russia's 2022 invasion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
