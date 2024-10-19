North Korea's Military Footprint in Russia: A New Chapter in Global Tensions

South Korea's National Intelligence Service has revealed that North Korea has dispatched 1,500 special forces troops to Russia's Far East, potentially escalating into combat involvement in Ukraine. This information was corroborated through advanced facial recognition technology identifying North Korean officers assisting Russian troops in the Donetsk region.

Numerous shipments containing more than eight million artillery and rocket rounds, along with ballistic missiles and anti-tank rockets, have made their way from North Korea to Russia. South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol held an urgent security meeting to address these worrying developments, viewing them as a major threat to global safety.

The bilateral military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, previously speculated in the media, now stands officially confirmed, raising alarms internationally, including a swift response call from the US and NATO allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)