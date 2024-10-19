Left Menu

North Korea's Military Footprint in Russia: A New Chapter in Global Tensions

South Korea's spy agency reports North Korea's deployment of 1,500 special forces in Russia's Far East, potentially preparing for combat in Ukraine. North Korea has shipped over eight million artillery and rocket rounds to Russia. The increasing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea poses a grave security threat, prompting international concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 07:05 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 07:05 IST
North Korea's Military Footprint in Russia: A New Chapter in Global Tensions

South Korea's National Intelligence Service has revealed that North Korea has dispatched 1,500 special forces troops to Russia's Far East, potentially escalating into combat involvement in Ukraine. This information was corroborated through advanced facial recognition technology identifying North Korean officers assisting Russian troops in the Donetsk region.

Numerous shipments containing more than eight million artillery and rocket rounds, along with ballistic missiles and anti-tank rockets, have made their way from North Korea to Russia. South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol held an urgent security meeting to address these worrying developments, viewing them as a major threat to global safety.

The bilateral military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, previously speculated in the media, now stands officially confirmed, raising alarms internationally, including a swift response call from the US and NATO allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024