Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar Takes Helm at NCW

The Centre officially announced Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar as the new Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW). Appointed under Section 3 of the NCW Act, 1990, Rahatkar will serve for three years or until age 65, whichever is sooner, according to a government release on Saturday.

Rahatkar's appointment, already in effect, is set to be officially documented in the upcoming Gazette of India. Her leadership at the NCW begins immediately, marking a new chapter for the commission.

Further strengthening the commission, the government has nominated Dr. Archana Majumdar as a new member of the NCW. Like Rahatkar, Majumdar's tenure is also set for a period of three years as per the Ministry of Women and Child Development's notification.

(With inputs from agencies.)