Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar Takes Helm at NCW
Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar has been appointed as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women. Her tenure, effective immediately, is for three years or until she turns 65. Alongside Rahatkar, Dr. Archana Majumdar has also been appointed as a member for a similar term.
- Country:
- India
The Centre officially announced Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar as the new Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW). Appointed under Section 3 of the NCW Act, 1990, Rahatkar will serve for three years or until age 65, whichever is sooner, according to a government release on Saturday.
Rahatkar's appointment, already in effect, is set to be officially documented in the upcoming Gazette of India. Her leadership at the NCW begins immediately, marking a new chapter for the commission.
Further strengthening the commission, the government has nominated Dr. Archana Majumdar as a new member of the NCW. Like Rahatkar, Majumdar's tenure is also set for a period of three years as per the Ministry of Women and Child Development's notification.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Penny Simmonds Announces Final Appointment to Refreshed EPA Board
Punjab BJP Strategizes for By-Elections: Key Appointments Announced
Pope Francis Expands College of Cardinals with 21 New Appointments
Pope Francis Shakes Up the Catholic Hierarchy with New Cardinal Appointments
Chaos at MCD House: Dalit Mayor Appointment Delay Sparks Uproar