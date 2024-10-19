Left Menu

Temple Desecration Sparks Controversial Protests

Activists from Hindu organizations protested following the desecration of a temple idol in Secunderabad. The protests, led by VHP, resulted in police using a lathi charge to disperse the crowd. The incident has stirred controversy over the Telangana government's approach to temple protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-10-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 15:11 IST
Temple Desecration Sparks Controversial Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, city police resorted to a lathi charge on Saturday to disperse activists from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal who protested against the desecration of a temple idol. The protest unfolded in Secunderabad after an engineering graduate allegedly desecrated the idol at the Muthyalamma temple.

Critics, including BJP members, have accused the Telangana government of neglecting the sanctity of temples. Video footage shows protestors tossing water packets at the police, leading to several minor injuries. VHP's spokesperson, Ravinuthala Shashidhar, expressed strong disapproval of the police action.

The escalating protests are seen as a sign of growing unrest among Hindu organizations, demanding stringent measures to protect religious sanctities statewide. The protests included crowd gatherings chanting 'Jai Shriram' and demanding justice, while tensions between authorities and devotees remain high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024