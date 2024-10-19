Temple Desecration Sparks Controversial Protests

In a dramatic turn of events, city police resorted to a lathi charge on Saturday to disperse activists from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal who protested against the desecration of a temple idol. The protest unfolded in Secunderabad after an engineering graduate allegedly desecrated the idol at the Muthyalamma temple.

Critics, including BJP members, have accused the Telangana government of neglecting the sanctity of temples. Video footage shows protestors tossing water packets at the police, leading to several minor injuries. VHP's spokesperson, Ravinuthala Shashidhar, expressed strong disapproval of the police action.

The escalating protests are seen as a sign of growing unrest among Hindu organizations, demanding stringent measures to protect religious sanctities statewide. The protests included crowd gatherings chanting 'Jai Shriram' and demanding justice, while tensions between authorities and devotees remain high.

(With inputs from agencies.)