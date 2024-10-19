Left Menu

Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar Takes Helm at NCW

Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar has been appointed as the ninth chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW). Her tenure is set for three years and aims to bolster women's rights through various initiatives she has spearheaded in the past, including ''Sakshama'' and ''Suhita''.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 15:44 IST
Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar has officially been named the ninth chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), replacing Rekha Sharma. The appointment was confirmed by an official notification from the government.

Rahatkar's three-year tenure, sanctioned under the National Commission for Women Act, 1990, will begin immediately. Simultaneously, Archana Majumdar joins as an NCW member, a move endorsed by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Renowned for her advocacy, Rahatkar initiated projects like ''Sakshama'' and ''Prajwala'' during her time with the Maharashtra State Commission for Women and made significant strides as mayor of Chatrapati Sambhajinagar.

