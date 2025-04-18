Starmer and Trump: Navigating Trade and Global Challenges

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently held a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump focused on trade between the two nations, according to a Downing Street spokesperson. The dialogue also covered pressing international issues in Ukraine and Iran.

This discussion comes in the wake of Trump's decision to impose 10% tariffs on most imports of British goods, with a higher 25% rate on cars, steel, and aluminum. Britain is aiming for a deal that preserves its trade interests. Starmer reinforced his dedication to free trade, ensuring that national interests remain protected in the process.

Additionally, the talks between Starmer and Trump touched on the conflicts surrounding the Houthis in Yemen. Such discussions highlight the broader geopolitical landscape and the ongoing global challenges impacting international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)