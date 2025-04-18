Canada's Mark Carney Identifies China as Key Threat Ahead of Election

In a heated debate leading up to the April 28 election, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney named China as the nation's foremost security threat. This statement underscores rising concerns about foreign interference, particularly from China, amid geopolitical tensions.

Carney, speaking from Niagara Falls, emphasized the need for Canada to counteract Chinese interference. He also criticized China's association with Russia in the Ukraine conflict and highlighted the threat it poses to Asia, especially Taiwan.

Amidst these tensions, Canada is engaged in a trade standoff with the U.S. over tariffs, which Carney argues necessitates a shift in global trade engagements, with new opportunities emerging beyond traditional allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)