Mystery Surrounds Death of 70-Year-Old Dalit Man
Babulal Harrijan, a 70-year-old Dalit man, was discovered dead near his house with an injury mark on his neck in Raghunathpur village. Authorities suspect foul play. A murder case has been filed against unidentified individuals. Investigations continue as the body is sent for post-mortem.
A 70-year-old Dalit man named Babulal Harrijan was found dead on a cot near his residence, a development that has raised suspicions of foul play.
Police report that Harrijan's body, discovered in Raghunathpur village, showed an injury mark on his neck. The deceased, who lived separately from his family due to a dispute, is believed to have been murdered, according to suspicions raised by his daughter and son-in-law. This has prompted authorities to register a case against unidentified suspects.
The local police, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Durgesh Kumar Singh, have launched an investigation into the matter. Harrijan's body has been sent for post-mortem examination as authorities work to uncover more details surrounding his death.
