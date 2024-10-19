Left Menu

Central Information Commission Drives Transparency with Tech Innovations

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the significance of the Central Information Commission in fulfilling PM Modi's transparency goals. Achieving a 100% RTI disposal rate, the CIC has integrated tech solutions, including AI, and introduced a mobile app to enhance transparency and governmental participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the pivotal role of the Central Information Commission (CIC) in advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transparency and citizen engagement objectives.

During a meeting with Chief Information Commissioner Heeralal Samariya, Singh praised the CIC for its successful initiatives, such as the 24-hour RTI e-filing portal and achieving a 100% disposal rate for RTI appeals in the first half of the financial year.

The CIC's integration of artificial intelligence to analyze RTI query patterns and its adoption of a hybrid hearing model underscore its commitment to technological innovation and efficiency. Additionally, new mobile and app-based RTI filing options further streamline citizen access to information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

