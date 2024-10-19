Central Information Commission Drives Transparency with Tech Innovations
Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the significance of the Central Information Commission in fulfilling PM Modi's transparency goals. Achieving a 100% RTI disposal rate, the CIC has integrated tech solutions, including AI, and introduced a mobile app to enhance transparency and governmental participation.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the pivotal role of the Central Information Commission (CIC) in advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transparency and citizen engagement objectives.
During a meeting with Chief Information Commissioner Heeralal Samariya, Singh praised the CIC for its successful initiatives, such as the 24-hour RTI e-filing portal and achieving a 100% disposal rate for RTI appeals in the first half of the financial year.
The CIC's integration of artificial intelligence to analyze RTI query patterns and its adoption of a hybrid hearing model underscore its commitment to technological innovation and efficiency. Additionally, new mobile and app-based RTI filing options further streamline citizen access to information.
