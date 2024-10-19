Central Information Commission Drives Transparency with Tech Innovations

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the pivotal role of the Central Information Commission (CIC) in advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transparency and citizen engagement objectives.

During a meeting with Chief Information Commissioner Heeralal Samariya, Singh praised the CIC for its successful initiatives, such as the 24-hour RTI e-filing portal and achieving a 100% disposal rate for RTI appeals in the first half of the financial year.

The CIC's integration of artificial intelligence to analyze RTI query patterns and its adoption of a hybrid hearing model underscore its commitment to technological innovation and efficiency. Additionally, new mobile and app-based RTI filing options further streamline citizen access to information.

(With inputs from agencies.)