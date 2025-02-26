Left Menu

Union Minister Jitendra Singh Champions India's Biotech Revolution

Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited CSIR-IMTECH to review advancements in microbial technology, emphasizing its role in the industrial revolution. He discussed India’s biotech growth, highlighting the surge in the bioeconomy and biotech startups. Singh also supported CSIR-IHBT’s efforts in boosting the bio-economy in the Himalayan region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:28 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh inspected the microbe repository at the CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology, highlighting its significance in biotechnology's industrial revolution impact.

Singh virtually engaged with CSIR-IHBT, Palampur, inaugurating facilities and discussing scientific advancements, illustrating the government's commitment to economy and sustainability through science.

He credited significant growth in India's biotech industry, from $10 billion in 2014 to an anticipated $130 billion by 2024, while lauding CSIR-IHBT for fostering the bio-economy in the Himalayan region through innovation and support of agri-startups.

