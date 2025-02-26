Union Minister Jitendra Singh Champions India's Biotech Revolution

Union Minister Jitendra Singh inspected the microbe repository at the CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology, highlighting its significance in biotechnology's industrial revolution impact.

Singh virtually engaged with CSIR-IHBT, Palampur, inaugurating facilities and discussing scientific advancements, illustrating the government's commitment to economy and sustainability through science.

He credited significant growth in India's biotech industry, from $10 billion in 2014 to an anticipated $130 billion by 2024, while lauding CSIR-IHBT for fostering the bio-economy in the Himalayan region through innovation and support of agri-startups.

(With inputs from agencies.)