Dr. Jitendra Singh Reviews Microbial and Biotech Advancements at CSIR-IMTECH & CSIR-IHBT

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, conducted a comprehensive review of cutting-edge microbial and biotech research during his visit to the CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (CSIR-IMTECH). He inspected the Microbe Repository and other high-tech facilities, receiving updates on the institute’s ongoing projects that contribute to India's growing bioeconomy.

Microbial Technology: A Cornerstone of India’s Biotech Growth

During his visit, Dr. Singh emphasized that microbial technology plays a vital role in the next generation of the industrial revolution, forming a key pillar of biotechnology. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the introduction of the New BioE3 Policy, a pioneering initiative that focuses on biomanufacturing and biofoundries, propelling India to the forefront of global biotech innovation.

Highlighting the country's remarkable progress in biotechnology, Dr. Singh noted that India's bioeconomy has surged from $10 billion in 2014 to over $130 billion in 2024, with ambitious projections to reach $300 billion by 2030. He also acknowledged the significant increase in biotech startups, growing from just 50 in 2014 to nearly 9,000 today, making India a global hub for biotech advancements.

CSIR-IMTECH: Leading Research in Microbial Biotechnology

CSIR-IMTECH, a premier microbial research institute, is home to the Microbial Type Culture Collection and Gene Bank (MTCC), a national repository of over 14,000 microbial strains. This resource supports researchers, industries, and regulatory authorities, including the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA).

The institute is actively engaged in groundbreaking research in microbial genetics, infectious diseases, fermentation technology, environmental microbiology, and bioinformatics, addressing crucial challenges in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and environmental sustainability.

Breakthroughs in Antibiotics and Biotech Innovation

Dr. Singh recalled the launch of India’s first indigenous antibiotic, Nafithromycin, designed to combat resistant infections. This milestone showcases India's growing capabilities in pharmaceutical biotechnology and underscores the role of institutes like CSIR-IMTECH in advancing medical solutions.

Collaboration with CSIR-IHBT: Advancing Himalayan Bio-Resources

Dr. Jitendra Singh also virtually connected with the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT) in Palampur, where he inaugurated multiple new research and agricultural facilities. He participated in the EMBO Workshop on High Elevation Plant Adaptation in a Changing Climate (HEPACC) and the Industry, Farmer & Academia (IFA) Meet, reinforcing the government's commitment to scientific and agricultural advancements.

Among the major initiatives highlighted at CSIR-IHBT were:

CSIR Floriculture Mission – Expanded floriculture across 1,000 hectares, benefiting 3,800 farmers in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Ladakh, generating ₹80 crore in revenue.

Aroma Mission – Boosting essential oil production and value addition.

Millet Mission – Promoting sustainable agriculture practices.

Immunity Mission – Enhancing health and nutrition through scientific interventions.

Waste to Wealth Mission – Converting waste into valuable resources.

Phenome India-CSIR Health Cohort Knowledgebase – Aiding precision medicine and genetic research.

CSIR Precision Agriculture Mission – Advancing farming through technology and data analytics.

New Facilities and Infrastructure Developments

Dr. Singh also inaugurated:

Autonomous Greenhouse – Enhancing precision agriculture.

Heeng Seed Production Centre & Heeng QPM Facility – Promoting indigenous spice cultivation.

Ornamental Bulb Processing Facility & Phyto-Analytical Facility – Strengthening floriculture and plant-based research.

Phyto Factory Facility (Foundation Stone Laid) – Supporting pharmaceutical research.

Cement Concrete Road from Floriculture Junction to Chandpur R&D Farm – Enhancing infrastructure for scientific research and farming communities.

Wider Tulip Cultivation: A Major Achievement

Dr. Singh virtually inaugurated a new Tulip Garden at Palampur, commending CSIR-IHBT for their breakthrough in enabling tulip cultivation beyond traditional seasons. This innovation offers a model for replication in other regions, potentially boosting India's floriculture industry.

Harnessing Himalayan Biodiversity for Economic Prosperity

Dr. Singh reiterated that integrating scientific research, industry collaboration, and government policies can harness the rich biodiversity of the Himalayan region, fostering economic prosperity for farmers and enhancing India’s position as a leader in biotechnology and sustainable agriculture.

His visit underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to scientific research, economic development, and innovation-driven growth in India’s biotech and agricultural sectors.