UN Warns of Widespread Impact of Enforced Disappearances on Families and Communities

Enforced disappearances have far-reaching consequences on not only the individuals directly affected but also their families, communities, and societies, the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances warned while addressing the UN General Assembly today. The Group emphasized that this crime is ongoing, creating multiple layers of victimization.

"Enforced disappearance is a crime with many victims," said Gabriella Citroni, Chair-Rapporteur of the Working Group. “It impacts not just the person who has disappeared but also their family members, loved ones, and, in some cases, entire communities.”

Since its establishment in 1980, the Working Group has registered a staggering 61,626 cases of enforced disappearances from 115 countries. Of these, 48,619 remain unresolved across 100 states. Behind each of these cases lies a trail of anguish, as families remain in limbo between hope and despair, often without closure.

Despite the universal and non-derogable prohibition of enforced disappearances, Citroni noted that the practice continues with alarming frequency. States are legally obliged to prevent enforced disappearances and to investigate and prosecute those responsible, but many fail to act. This persistent impunity allows the crime to flourish, especially in conflict zones. The Working Group expressed serious concern that in some armed conflict situations, the pattern of disappearances may rise to the level of crimes against humanity.

The Working Group also highlighted a disturbing new trend of enforced disappearances linked to elections, where individuals briefly disappear before reappearing later. This pattern complicates reporting and documentation efforts, as these disappearances are often overshadowed by other forms of violence and carry the threat of reprisals, discouraging victims and witnesses from coming forward.

Citroni stressed that enforced disappearances fundamentally erode the values of rule of law, human rights, and democracy. She called on all states to urgently implement measures that ensure the absolute prohibition of enforced disappearances, to hold perpetrators accountable, and to search for those who have disappeared. Additionally, she urged governments to provide adequate reparations for victims and their families.

The Working Group’s annual report is a sobering reminder of the scale of the problem and the need for immediate global action to end this horrific practice.