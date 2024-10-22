Modi Advocates Peace in Ukraine at BRICS Summit

On the eve of the BRICS summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to pursue peace in Ukraine, emphasizing India's willingness to assist in resolving Europe's worst conflict since World War Two. Modi underlined New Delhi's commitment to achieving a peaceful resolution.

The summit, attended by 22 world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, underscores the significance of BRICS, a coalition representing 45% of the global population and 35% of the world's economy. Despite Western efforts to isolate Russia, Putin highlighted strong Russian-Indian relations, thanking Modi for accepting an invitation to Kazan.

Modi reaffirmed India's support for peace and stability, stating that diplomatic solutions are essential. As global finance leaders convene in Washington, the geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East, alongside concerns over a fluctuating Chinese economy, continue to dominate international discussions.

