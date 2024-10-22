Jammu and Kashmir Police Bust Recruitment Module of New Militant Outfit

In a significant anti-terror operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police's counter-intelligence wing executed a series of raids on Tuesday across the Valley's multiple districts, unmasking a recruitment module linked to the nascent militant outfit 'Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim' (TLM), believed to be an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The coordinated raids took place across 10 locations, including Srinagar, Ganderbal, and Pulwama, as police pursued a mandate from a special NIA court targeting a larger conspiracy orchestrated by internationally proscribed terrorist organizations with cross-border links.

During these operations, authorities apprehended suspects and confiscated digital devices purported to facilitate the radicalization and recruitment of Kashmiri youth into terror ranks. This operation underscores ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist infrastructures in the region, highlighting the misuse of encrypted social media for recruitment and propaganda.

(With inputs from agencies.)