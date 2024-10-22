Intensifying Conflict: Blinken's Urgent Push for Middle East Ceasefire

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday in a crucial U.S. bid for a Middle East ceasefire. The efforts follow Israel's assassination of a Hamas leader last week and precede a U.S. presidential election that could alter American foreign policy.

Blinken's visit came as Hezbollah launched rockets into Tel Aviv and Haifa, with Israeli airstrikes targeting Beirut's suburbs. These events highlight the ongoing struggle to end the year-long war in Gaza and related conflicts with Hezbollah. Blinken, on his 11th trip to the region, faces daunting challenges.

The situation is further complicated as Hezbollah vows no negotiations amid active fighting. The U.S. hopes the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar opens new avenues for peace, but Israel remains firm in its military strategies. Meanwhile, discussions on post-war governance and reconstruction of Gaza continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)