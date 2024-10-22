Dispelling Rumors: Non-Local Workers in Kashmir Secure
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have denied rumors claiming that non-local workers are being forced to leave the Valley following a terrorist attack. Police and civil administration confirmed the misinformation circulating on social media and assured that the safety of workers in the Valley is a priority.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have dismissed as unfounded the claims that non-local workers are being pressured to leave the Valley after a deadly terrorist attack at a Gagangir construction site.
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti had urged regional leaders to prevent any exodus amidst reports of panic among workers. However, officials have clarified that the rumors are misleading, emphasizing that necessary measures are being implemented to ensure safety.
The administration appeals to the public to refrain from spreading baseless rumors and pledged support for the security of non-local laborers, encouraging collaboration to maintain peace in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wave of Resignations Hit Adams Administration Amid Corruption Scandal
I congratulate EC, J&K administration, security forces and people for successful and historic elections: Amit Shah.
Biden Administration Alarmed by Trump's Alleged Calls with Putin
Biden-Harris Administration Fuels U.S. Semiconductor Growth with Major Investment in Wolfspeed
Biden Administration's Humanitarian Push on Israel: Crucial Decisions Ahead