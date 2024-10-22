Dispelling Rumors: Non-Local Workers in Kashmir Secure

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have dismissed as unfounded the claims that non-local workers are being pressured to leave the Valley after a deadly terrorist attack at a Gagangir construction site.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti had urged regional leaders to prevent any exodus amidst reports of panic among workers. However, officials have clarified that the rumors are misleading, emphasizing that necessary measures are being implemented to ensure safety.

The administration appeals to the public to refrain from spreading baseless rumors and pledged support for the security of non-local laborers, encouraging collaboration to maintain peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)