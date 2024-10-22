Left Menu

Dispelling Rumors: Non-Local Workers in Kashmir Secure

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have denied rumors claiming that non-local workers are being forced to leave the Valley following a terrorist attack. Police and civil administration confirmed the misinformation circulating on social media and assured that the safety of workers in the Valley is a priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:51 IST
Dispelling Rumors: Non-Local Workers in Kashmir Secure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have dismissed as unfounded the claims that non-local workers are being pressured to leave the Valley after a deadly terrorist attack at a Gagangir construction site.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti had urged regional leaders to prevent any exodus amidst reports of panic among workers. However, officials have clarified that the rumors are misleading, emphasizing that necessary measures are being implemented to ensure safety.

The administration appeals to the public to refrain from spreading baseless rumors and pledged support for the security of non-local laborers, encouraging collaboration to maintain peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024