Left Menu

Adani Group Faces SEBI Scrutiny Over Shareholder Classification

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd received a notice from SEBI alleging improper categorization of some investors as public shareholders. In response, the company plans to provide clarifications to regulatory authorities. This action follows earlier notices to several Adani firms amid allegations of corporate wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:11 IST
Adani Group Faces SEBI Scrutiny Over Shareholder Classification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), a part of the Adani Group, has received a notice from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) over allegedly misclassifying certain investors as public shareholders.

The company, in its recent earnings report, mentioned it would address SEBI's concerns by submitting necessary information and clarifications.

This notice forms part of broader scrutiny on Adani firms, initiated after Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of corporate malpractice, affecting their stock market valuation. Although most Adani stocks have since rebounded, SEBI's investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024