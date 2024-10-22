Adani Group Faces SEBI Scrutiny Over Shareholder Classification

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), a part of the Adani Group, has received a notice from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) over allegedly misclassifying certain investors as public shareholders.

The company, in its recent earnings report, mentioned it would address SEBI's concerns by submitting necessary information and clarifications.

This notice forms part of broader scrutiny on Adani firms, initiated after Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of corporate malpractice, affecting their stock market valuation. Although most Adani stocks have since rebounded, SEBI's investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)