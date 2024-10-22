Court Acquits Three Men in MCOCA Case: Wrongful Invocation Exposed
In a recent ruling, a court acquitted three men charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) due to improper invocation. This follows a similar acquittal earlier this month, with the judge highlighting insufficient evidence of 'continuing unlawful activity' required by MCOCA provisions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:21 IST
- Country:
- India
A local court has acquitted three men charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in 2016, stating that the law was improperly applied.
This marks the second time in six days that Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala has dismissed charges in a MCOCA case, questioning the grounds for invoking the law's stringent measures.
In this recent ruling, the judge noted that the prosecution failed to demonstrate the necessary criteria, such as sustained unlawful activity and multiple chargesheets over a decade, thus rendering the sanctions for FIR registration and prosecution invalid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Car Theft Syndicate Leveraging Online Portals
Delhi Police Dismantles Fake Canadian Visa Syndicate
Delhi HC seeks stand of Delhi Police on plea to allow climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, others to protest at Jantar Mantar.
Massive Drug Bust: Delhi Police Nabs Seventh Suspect
Delhi Police's Major Drug Bust: 200 Kg Cocaine Seized