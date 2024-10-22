Left Menu

Court Acquits Three Men in MCOCA Case: Wrongful Invocation Exposed

In a recent ruling, a court acquitted three men charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) due to improper invocation. This follows a similar acquittal earlier this month, with the judge highlighting insufficient evidence of 'continuing unlawful activity' required by MCOCA provisions.

Updated: 22-10-2024 20:21 IST
  • India

A local court has acquitted three men charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in 2016, stating that the law was improperly applied.

This marks the second time in six days that Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala has dismissed charges in a MCOCA case, questioning the grounds for invoking the law's stringent measures.

In this recent ruling, the judge noted that the prosecution failed to demonstrate the necessary criteria, such as sustained unlawful activity and multiple chargesheets over a decade, thus rendering the sanctions for FIR registration and prosecution invalid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

