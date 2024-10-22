Xi Jinping and Putin Forge New Path Amid Global Chaos

In a significant address at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Chinese President Xi Jinping underscored the strategic partnership between China and Russia as a stabilizing force in global affairs amid widespread chaos. Xi's remarks to Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the most significant geopolitical shifts in a century.

Xi and Putin renewed their pledge to forge a 'new era' partnership against the backdrop of pressures from Western nations. They framed the United States as an aggressive hegemon sowing discord worldwide. In sharp retorts to U.S. President Joe Biden's characterization of them as threats, both leaders committed to furthering their cooperation on various multilateral platforms.

Putin praised Xi by calling him a 'dear friend' and asserted that the Russian-Chinese partnership is integral to global stability. Xi emphasized BRICS's role in promoting global multipolarity and inclusive economic globalization, seeing it as crucial for emerging markets and developing nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)