Consultation on Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 Begins for Athlete-Centric Sports Framework

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, chaired a key stakeholders' consultation meeting today in New Delhi to discuss the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024. This session is part of a broader effort to gather feedback from athletes, coaches, and other stakeholders, with the objective of creating a governance framework that promotes ethical practices, athlete welfare, and effective dispute resolution in Indian sports.

In his address, Dr Mandaviya emphasized that the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 takes a holistic approach. "This Bill is designed to meet the diverse needs of athletes, coaches, and stakeholders, ensuring that governance is ethical, athlete-centric, and effective," he said. He underscored the significance of empowering coaches as a key part of developing India’s sports talent pool. "Empowered coaches lead to outstanding athletes," he remarked, highlighting the Bill’s focus on the overall development of sportspersons.

The meeting saw active participation from prominent Indian athletes, including Arjuna Awardees, Khel Ratna Awardees, Olympians, Paralympians, and Dronacharya award-winning coaches. Among the participants were renowned sportspersons like shooter Ronjon Sodhi, javelin star Neeraj Chopra, fencer Bhawani Devi, boxer Nikhat Zareen, and hockey legends Ashok Kumar Dhyan Chand and Gurbax Singh, who provided their insights and suggestions on the Bill. Approximately 40 participants were present at the meeting in person, while around 120 joined virtually.

Dr. Mandaviya invited attendees to share their inputs to refine the Bill further, stating, "Your insights are crucial in ensuring that the Bill is effective and beneficial to all stakeholders involved in Indian sports." He added that the Bill also aims to channel the talent of India's youth in the right direction through good governance practices. "India has no shortage of youth or talent, and it is our responsibility to guide this potential with robust governance."

Several athletes and coaches expressed their appreciation for the inclusive nature of the consultation process. They acknowledged that this is a significant step toward better governance, transparency, and the development of an athlete-first sports ecosystem in India.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has published the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 online, inviting the general public and stakeholders to provide comments and suggestions as part of the pre-legislative consultation process. Submissions can be made via email at draft.sportsbill[at]gov[dot]in until October 25, 2024. The draft document is accessible on the Ministry's official website.

This consultation process aims to shape a governance framework that can propel Indian sports forward by addressing the critical needs of all stakeholders involved while ensuring transparency, accountability, and inclusivity.