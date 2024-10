ED Raids Uncover Scandal in Tamil Nadu Politics

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday executed searches at properties associated with former AIADMK minister R Vaithiyalingam as part of a money laundering probe, officials disclosed.

The operations, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), targeted locations in four Tamil Nadu cities, including Chennai's Ekkattuthangal area and Vaithiyalingam's residence in Orathanadu. Supporters assembled outside as the searches unfolded.

The investigation centers on alleged corruption related to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority during Vaithiyalingam's tenure as housing minister (2011-16). The case originated from a complaint by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption accusing him of amassing assets through suspect financial dealings.

(With inputs from agencies.)