Left Menu

Germany's Dilemma: Balancing Diplomacy and Defense

Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, expressed concerns in Beirut about her country’s predicament over exporting weapons to Israel. She emphasized Israel’s obligation to adhere to international law and stressed the importance of safeguarding the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:10 IST
Germany's Dilemma: Balancing Diplomacy and Defense
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Germany's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, expressed the country's predicament regarding exporting weapons to Israel during her visit to Beirut on Wednesday.

Baerbock highlighted the importance of Israel complying with international law, suggesting it is imperative for regional stability.

Moreover, she called for all stakeholders to ensure the protection of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), underscoring the need for collaborative security efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024