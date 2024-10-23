Germany's Dilemma: Balancing Diplomacy and Defense
Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, expressed concerns in Beirut about her country’s predicament over exporting weapons to Israel. She emphasized Israel’s obligation to adhere to international law and stressed the importance of safeguarding the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:10 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Germany's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, expressed the country's predicament regarding exporting weapons to Israel during her visit to Beirut on Wednesday.
Baerbock highlighted the importance of Israel complying with international law, suggesting it is imperative for regional stability.
Moreover, she called for all stakeholders to ensure the protection of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), underscoring the need for collaborative security efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WHO highlights mental health crisis facing Israel’s frontline workers a year after 7 October attack
Rising Tensions: Israel's Expansive Campaign Against Iran's Influences
Israel's Ambassador Stresses Repatriation of Hostages Amidst Year-Long Conflict
Madhura Naik on Israel's Darkest Day: A Year of Reflection and Resilience
High-Stakes Tensions: Israeli Strike Eliminates Top Hezbollah Leader