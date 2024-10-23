Germany's Dilemma: Balancing Diplomacy and Defense

Germany's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, expressed the country's predicament regarding exporting weapons to Israel during her visit to Beirut on Wednesday.

Baerbock highlighted the importance of Israel complying with international law, suggesting it is imperative for regional stability.

Moreover, she called for all stakeholders to ensure the protection of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), underscoring the need for collaborative security efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)