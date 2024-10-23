Allahabad High Court Upholds Consolidation in Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Dispute

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed an application requesting the reversal of its order consolidating all suits from the Hindu side in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura.

Tasneem Ahmadi, representing the Muslim side, argued the consolidation was premature and suggested handling suits individually. However, the Hindu side countered, emphasizing that the court has discretion to consolidate cases when reliefs and properties involved are identical.

On January 11, the court had issued the consolidation order 'in the interest of justice,' considering 15 related suits, reinforcing the Hindu plaintiffs' claims. Despite challenges, the court found the suits were maintainable and compliant with existing laws. The next court hearing is slated for November 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)