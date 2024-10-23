Political Tensions Escalate: Legal Wars in Telangana
BRS working president K T Rama Rao has issued a legal notice to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar over alleged defamatory claims regarding drug use and phone tapping. Rao demands an apology, threatening legal action. Concurrently, Rao is involved in a defamation suit against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha.
BRS working president K T Rama Rao has formally dispatched a legal notice to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, accusing him of making unsubstantiated and defamatory allegations. Rao claims these accusations, related to drug use and phone tapping, aim to damage his public image.
Rao has insisted that an unconditional apology be issued within a week, warning that failure to comply will result in legal proceedings. Kumar retaliated with his own allegations against Rao, announcing plans to send a counter-notice.
The escalating legal dispute comes as Rao pursues a defamation case against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha, over comments linking him to a high-profile celebrity divorce.
