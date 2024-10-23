Left Menu

Elusive Fugitive Nabbed After 16 Years

Vinodkumar Singh, wanted for a 2009 murder in Maharashtra, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh after 16 years. Singh, part of a group involved in the death of Pravin Dhule, eluded capture for years until recent intelligence led police to his location, resulting in his apprehension and transit back to Nalasopara.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested a man wanted for a 2009 murder in Maharashtra, apprehending him in Uttar Pradesh after 16 years. The accused, Vinodkumar Bhudiram Singh alias Zhuri, was caught on Monday in Bhadohi by the Central Crime Unit of the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal revealed on Wednesday that the murder occurred on January 19, 2009, when Pravin Prabhakar Dhule was fatally attacked by a group. Among them, Sikandar Imran Sheikh and Anil Durvi Singh fired at Dhule, resulting in his death.

Despite arresting 12 individuals by 2011, Singh evaded capture until recently. Fresh intelligence pointed to his hideout in Uttar Pradesh, prompting a swift operation by the crime branch, culminating in his arrest and subsequent transfer to Nalasopara for further investigation.

