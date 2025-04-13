Left Menu

Ecuador's Election Showdown: Noboa vs. Gonzalez

Ecuadoreans vote in a tight presidential race between incumbent Daniel Noboa, aiming to curb crime and boost the economy, and leftist Luisa Gonzalez, who promises a return to socialist policies. Crime and unemployment dominate debates. Noboa touts security improvements, while Gonzalez focuses on social programs. Both candidates have 45,000 polling observers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 11:32 IST
Ecuador's Election Showdown: Noboa vs. Gonzalez

Ecuadoreans are set to cast their votes on Sunday in a closely contested presidential race between the sitting president, Daniel Noboa, who is campaigning on a platform of combating crime and economic revitalization, and his opponent Luisa Gonzalez, who promises a revival of socialist policies from a decade ago.

The country is grappling with rising crime rates, including murders and gun smuggling, often linked to alliances between local gangs and international crime syndicates amid economic challenges post-pandemic. Both candidates have dispatched more than 45,000 observers to prevent electoral fraud.

Noboa asserts his 'Phoenix' security plan is showing results, while Gonzalez emphasizes social welfare and security improvements. The outcome could swing the nation's fiscal policies, with bond markets watching cautiously. Gonzalez could also signify the return of ex-president Rafael Correa's influence if she succeeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025