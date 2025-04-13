Ecuador's Election Showdown: Noboa vs. Gonzalez

Ecuadoreans are set to cast their votes on Sunday in a closely contested presidential race between the sitting president, Daniel Noboa, who is campaigning on a platform of combating crime and economic revitalization, and his opponent Luisa Gonzalez, who promises a revival of socialist policies from a decade ago.

The country is grappling with rising crime rates, including murders and gun smuggling, often linked to alliances between local gangs and international crime syndicates amid economic challenges post-pandemic. Both candidates have dispatched more than 45,000 observers to prevent electoral fraud.

Noboa asserts his 'Phoenix' security plan is showing results, while Gonzalez emphasizes social welfare and security improvements. The outcome could swing the nation's fiscal policies, with bond markets watching cautiously. Gonzalez could also signify the return of ex-president Rafael Correa's influence if she succeeds.

