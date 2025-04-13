Left Menu

The Bus That Changed Lebanon

On April 13, 1975, an attack on a bus marked the beginning of Lebanon's brutal 15-year civil war, resulting in enormous loss of life and persistent national trauma. The war's roots were in deep-seated tensions within Lebanon, fueled by regional conflicts and foreign interventions. The anniversary serves as a remembrance and warning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 13-04-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 11:33 IST
The Bus That Changed Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

April 13, 1975, began as a typical day in Beirut, but it soon turned into a historic tragedy. A church inauguration was underway, and a military parade unfolded elsewhere—chaos ensued when these worlds collided violently.

The morning's events triggered Lebanon's devastating civil war, lasting 15 years and resulting in approximately 150,000 deaths. Today, Lebanon still grapples with the war's legacy, reflected in resilient yet scarred landscapes and communities.

Ahead of the 50th anniversary, poignant reminders resurface—the Nabu Museum in Heri showcases the bullet-riddled bus, symbolizing a nation's descent into conflict and the imperative for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025