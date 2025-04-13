The Bus That Changed Lebanon

April 13, 1975, began as a typical day in Beirut, but it soon turned into a historic tragedy. A church inauguration was underway, and a military parade unfolded elsewhere—chaos ensued when these worlds collided violently.

The morning's events triggered Lebanon's devastating civil war, lasting 15 years and resulting in approximately 150,000 deaths. Today, Lebanon still grapples with the war's legacy, reflected in resilient yet scarred landscapes and communities.

Ahead of the 50th anniversary, poignant reminders resurface—the Nabu Museum in Heri showcases the bullet-riddled bus, symbolizing a nation's descent into conflict and the imperative for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)