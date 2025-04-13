Left Menu

Tensions Rise at Hanuman Jayanti Procession: Stone-Pelting Incident in Guna

Nine individuals were detained in connection with a stone-pelting incident during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Guna, Madhya Pradesh. The clash occurred near a mosque between two communities, leading to a police intervention. Authorities are identifying more suspects using videos and CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 13-04-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 11:36 IST
In a development that has stirred unrest in Madhya Pradesh's Guna city, police apprehended nine individuals connected to a stone-pelting incident during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. The confrontation unfolded near a mosque in the Colonelganj area as members of two communities clashed, prompting rapid police intervention to de-escalate tensions.

Additional Superintendent of Police Man Singh Thakur confirmed that the detained individuals were among those involved in the incident, and they face charges based on video and CCTV evidence. Efforts to identify and arrest other participants are ongoing, with a case already registered involving both named and unidentified suspects.

Tensions flared as the procession passed the mosque, leading to a communication breakdown and subsequent stone-pelting. Organizers contest the claim of an unauthorized procession, citing evidence of granted permission, while rival chants further exacerbated the situation. Security reinforcements have been deployed, ensuring stability in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

