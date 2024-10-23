AIMPLB and Minority Leaders Rally Against Waqf Act Amendments

Representatives from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and members of the minority community met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday. Their objective was to urge him to oppose proposed amendments to the Waqf Act set forth by the Centre.

Accompanied by N Md Farooq, the state's Minority Welfare Minister, and other leaders from the TDP, the delegation expressed concerns over the amendments to the NDA ally. An official release confirmed these details, quoting them as saying, "Centre's proposals will undermine the Waqf Board and hurt the rights and sentiments of Muslim sections."

The delegation further urged the Chief Minister to raise these concerns in Parliament, backing their request with a formal memorandum. In response, Naidu assured them that he would deliberate on the matter to decide the best course of action. Naidu's TDP party holds a significant role in the BJP-led government at the Centre, following the 2024 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)