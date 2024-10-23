Left Menu

AIMPLB and Minority Leaders Rally Against Waqf Act Amendments

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) representatives and minority community members met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to oppose the Centre's proposed amendments to the Waqf Act. They appealed to the CM to raise objections in Parliament, fearing the amendments might undermine the Waqf Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:49 IST
AIMPLB and Minority Leaders Rally Against Waqf Act Amendments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Representatives from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and members of the minority community met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday. Their objective was to urge him to oppose proposed amendments to the Waqf Act set forth by the Centre.

Accompanied by N Md Farooq, the state's Minority Welfare Minister, and other leaders from the TDP, the delegation expressed concerns over the amendments to the NDA ally. An official release confirmed these details, quoting them as saying, "Centre's proposals will undermine the Waqf Board and hurt the rights and sentiments of Muslim sections."

The delegation further urged the Chief Minister to raise these concerns in Parliament, backing their request with a formal memorandum. In response, Naidu assured them that he would deliberate on the matter to decide the best course of action. Naidu's TDP party holds a significant role in the BJP-led government at the Centre, following the 2024 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024