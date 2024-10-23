Terror Strikes: Attack at Turkish Aerospace Industries in Ankara

A deadly attack unfolded Wednesday at Turkish Aerospace Industries' headquarters near Ankara, government officials confirmed. Broadcasts captured armed assailants entering the facility amid gunfire and a loud blast.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced the attack, mentioning martyrs and injuries, though details remain vague regarding the perpetrators and the cause. Some media suggest a suicide attack and possible hostages, but this is unverified.

Witnesses reported employees being evacuated to shelters, amid suspected bombings at exits. The state-owned Anadolu Agency confirmed emergency services' swift response, with visuals of a damaged gate and gunfire exchange. Ankara prosecutors have initiated an investigation into this significant assault on one of Turkey's key defense firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)