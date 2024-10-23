Left Menu

Supreme Court Shifts Balance: States to Regulate Industrial Alcohol

The Supreme Court has ruled that states have the regulatory authority over industrial alcohol, nullifying the Centre's exclusive control. The verdict opens a significant revenue avenue for state governments and highlights the complexities of legislative power distribution between state and federal governments in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:11 IST
Supreme Court Shifts Balance: States to Regulate Industrial Alcohol
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that states will hold the regulatory power over the production, manufacture, and supply of industrial alcohol, rejecting the Centre's claim over its exclusive control. The decision overturns a 1990 ruling that granted the central government regulatory authority over this sector.

In an 8:1 verdict, the court emphasized that the phrase 'intoxicating liquor' under the State List in the Constitution encompasses industrial alcohol, thereby extending state legislative competence to this area. This significant judgment opens a lucrative revenue stream for state governments.

Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who penned the majority opinion, noted that the legislative framework around intoxicating liquor includes regulating raw materials to production, therefore bolstering states' rights. The decision underscores the ongoing debate over jurisdiction in the bifurcated powers between state and Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024