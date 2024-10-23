Left Menu

BJP MPs Demand Action Against TMC's Kalyan Banerjee Over Parliamentary Incident

Three BJP MPs have written to Lok Sabha Speaker demanding action against TMC's Kalyan Banerjee for alleged violence during a parliamentary meeting on the Waqf bill. They seek an FIR, investigation, and his suspension pending inquiry, accusing Banerjee of uncivilized behavior threatening a fellow MP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:26 IST
BJP MPs Demand Action Against TMC's Kalyan Banerjee Over Parliamentary Incident
  • India

Three BJP Members of Parliament have formally requested that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla initiate legal proceedings against TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee. This follows an incident in which Banerjee allegedly displayed violent conduct during a joint parliamentary panel meeting on the Waqf bill.

The BJP MPs, Nishikant Dubey, Aparajita Sarangi, and Abhijit Gangopadhyay, urged an ethics committee investigation into Banerjee's actions. They argue his conduct warrants suspension from the House during the investigation period. They characterized the incident as a life-threatening attack on the panel's chairperson, Jagdambika Pal.

While opposition leaders criticized Pal for discussing the incident publicly, he maintained that he only addressed the violence reported during the committee meeting. BJP MPs emphasized severe action against Banerjee to maintain parliamentary decorum and prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

