Unrest in Bangladesh: Mob Violence Ignites Political and Social Tensions

Bangladesh faces heightened mob violence as attackers set fire to homes of Hindu families, prompting police to offer a reward for information. Recent incidents highlight rising tensions in the changed political landscape, drawing international attention and calls for government intervention. Arrests are underway as security measures increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka/Newdelhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:43 IST
The police in Bangladesh have announced a reward for information leading to the attackers of a Hindu-owned house that was set on fire near Chattogram. This incident is part of a growing trend of mob violence exacerbated by the country's evolving political environment.

On a visit to the scene, Chattogram range's police chief, Ahsan Habib, declared the reward but did not disclose the amount. The fire, occurring late Tuesday night, left the home in Raojan devastated, though occupants, alerted by the heat, managed to escape unharmed despite initially being trapped inside.

The arson is part of a series of attacks targeting Hindu residences in the region, with seven homes affected in recent days. Law enforcement has reacted by arresting five suspects and stepping up security, while community leaders press for interfaith cooperation and vigilance. International scrutiny has intensified, urging the interim government to ensure justice and curb these acts of violence.

