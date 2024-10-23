Left Menu

Rajasthan Residents' Strike Resolves Amidst High Court Intervention

Resident doctors in Rajasthan ended their strike after the High Court's intervention. Protesting since Saturday for better stipends and workplace security, the doctors called off their strike in response to legal and administrative considerations, emphasizing public interest and expedient resolution of their demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:27 IST
Resident doctors in Rajasthan have halted their strike following the Rajasthan High Court's involvement, marking an end to their protest initiated on Saturday night. The agitation, led by the Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors (JARD), was primarily driven by demands for a stipend hike and improved security measures at their workplaces.

The state high court took suo motu cognisance of the strike, prompting JARD President Manohar Siyol to announce the strike's conclusion. The court's decision to establish a committee chaired by the Medical Education Secretary, alongside representatives from the Medical, Health, and Finance Departments, aimed at addressing the doctors' concerns swiftly.

This strike is not the first of its kind this year, as doctors had taken similar action in August. Despite resuming duties after initial discussions with the state health minister, the lack of progress prompted the doctors to boycott services again as of October 19, affecting most government hospitals across the state. Their demands focus on financial, procedural, and safety improvements in their professional environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

