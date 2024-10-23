Left Menu

BRICS Summit: Bridging Divides and Projecting Global Ambitions

At the BRICS summit in Russia, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed advancing China-India relations, signaling a move towards cooperation after years of tension. The summit addressed diverse global issues, while also underscoring unresolved geopolitical tensions and ambitions among the member states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:53 IST
BRICS Summit: Bridging Divides and Projecting Global Ambitions

The BRICS summit in Russia provided a crucial platform for Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote a more collaborative future between their nations, after years marred by animosity. The leaders met for the first time in five years, highlighting their ambitions for a more harmonious bilateral relationship.

Despite the positive diplomatic overtures, the summit's final communique fell short on specifics, particularly regarding an alternative payment system to the dollar. On the geopolitics front, the communique tackled a range of issues, from the Ukraine conflict to Middle East tensions, but lacked depth on concrete resolutions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin used the platform to emphasize the ongoing influence of BRICS in the global economy, despite challenges. However, skepticism remains about the unity of the group, especially as China and India continue to navigate their historical and strategic differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024