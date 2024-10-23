BRICS Summit: Bridging Divides and Projecting Global Ambitions

The BRICS summit in Russia provided a crucial platform for Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote a more collaborative future between their nations, after years marred by animosity. The leaders met for the first time in five years, highlighting their ambitions for a more harmonious bilateral relationship.

Despite the positive diplomatic overtures, the summit's final communique fell short on specifics, particularly regarding an alternative payment system to the dollar. On the geopolitics front, the communique tackled a range of issues, from the Ukraine conflict to Middle East tensions, but lacked depth on concrete resolutions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin used the platform to emphasize the ongoing influence of BRICS in the global economy, despite challenges. However, skepticism remains about the unity of the group, especially as China and India continue to navigate their historical and strategic differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)