Security Forces Uncover Significant Arms Cache in Manipur

Security forces conducted successful search operations in Manipur’s Kakching and Thoubal districts, leading to the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition, police announced on Thursday.

The seized items from Kakching included hand grenades, rifles, and pistols among others, specifically one INSAS rifle without a magazine, one 9mm pistol, three hand grenades, three carbine magazines, and four rounds of 9mm ammunition. These were found in the Wabagai buffalo farm areas, according to a police statement.

In a separate operation at Kwarok Maring in Thoubal district, security forces confiscated a country-made 9mm pistol, an SBBL gun, two hand grenades, one INSAS magazine, three 12-bore cartridges, and a radio set. These operations come amid ongoing ethnic tensions in the northeastern state between Meitei and Kuki communities, which have persisted since May last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)