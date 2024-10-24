Security Forces Uncover Significant Arms Cache in Manipur
Security personnel have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in separate operations in Manipur's Kakching and Thoubal districts. Items seized include grenades, rifles, and pistols, amid ongoing ethnic tensions in the region. The operations underline the unrest between Meitei and Kuki communities since May last year.
Security forces conducted successful search operations in Manipur’s Kakching and Thoubal districts, leading to the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition, police announced on Thursday.
The seized items from Kakching included hand grenades, rifles, and pistols among others, specifically one INSAS rifle without a magazine, one 9mm pistol, three hand grenades, three carbine magazines, and four rounds of 9mm ammunition. These were found in the Wabagai buffalo farm areas, according to a police statement.
In a separate operation at Kwarok Maring in Thoubal district, security forces confiscated a country-made 9mm pistol, an SBBL gun, two hand grenades, one INSAS magazine, three 12-bore cartridges, and a radio set. These operations come amid ongoing ethnic tensions in the northeastern state between Meitei and Kuki communities, which have persisted since May last year.
